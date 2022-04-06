St Catherine's Hill fire: Nature reserve blaze tackled by crews
A fire has devastated a large area of a nature reserve.
The fire, which spread across about three hectares (7.5 acres), broke out at St Catherine's Hill near Christchurch at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
More than 40 firefighters from across the county, including Swanage, Poole and Ferndown, were sent to the blaze.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was now out and crews remained at the scene damping down hotspots.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and the fire service has asked walkers and cyclists "to avoid the area for their own safety".
The heathland, which is home to sand lizards and the Dartford Warbler, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), a designated RAMSAR site, Special Area of Conservation (cSAC) and Special Protection Area (SPA).
