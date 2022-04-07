Dorset Police officer lost control of crashed drone, report finds
- Published
A police officer using a drone during an operation lost control of it before it crashed into a house, a report has revealed.
Dorset Police was using the device in Poole at 120m (400ft) when wind gusts exceeded those forecast and were in excess of the manufacturer's limit.
Experts found people "could have been seriously injured" by the drone's propellers had they been on the first floor balcony of the house it hit.
The force has been asked to comment.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said one of the drone's two batteries was disconnected shortly after take-off at about 11:50 GMT on 11 November 2020. That reduced its maximum speed.
The drone advised the pilot to "fly with caution" but stronger than expected winds meant he could not fly it back to him, the AAIB found.
There was also no wind speed display on the app being used by the officer to control the drone so he was unaware it was over the limit.
After communication with the pilot had been lost, the drone entered an auto-land mode - but it was unable to stop itself hitting the wall of the house.
The AAIB made three safety recommendations to the drone's manufacturer, DJI, and one to the Civil Aviation Authority over flying guidance.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.