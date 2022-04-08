Bournemouth flats fire: Residents still living in hotel
The residents of a block of flats that were damaged by fire 16 weeks ago are yet to return to their homes.
A group of older people from the retirement homes at Bournemouth's Wellington Court have been living at the nearby Premier Inn since December.
Management company FirstPort previously said it was working to get them back "as soon as it is safe to do so".
Residents have said they are fed up as no-one has been allowed to move back in while electrical work takes place.
Queenie, a 93-year-old resident, said: "I really want to go back. It's my home. It's just getting too much really, we have had so many setbacks and we just don't know where we are."
Twenty five residents were given hotel accommodation after the fire broke out on 16 December.
FirstPort said it was working with external contractors "to ensure Wellington Court is safe for residents to return home".
"We anticipate the majority of residents should be able to start moving back in before the end of April," a company spokesperson added.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had not caused any delay and its work was complete.
