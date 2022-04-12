Crash involving lorry shuts A35 at Bridport

Traffic is being diverted through Bridport

A stretch of a major road through Dorset has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the A35 at Bridport shortly after 05:20 BST.

Dorset Police said the "very serious injury" crash involved a lorry and another vehicle.

The road has been closed between the B3162, near Symondsbury, and the B3157, near Bothenhampton. Traffic is being diverted through Bridport.

Motorists are being urged to re-route or even delay their journey.

National Highways said the road was expected to reopen after 14:00.

Related Topics