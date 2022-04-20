Family pay tribute to man who died in A35 Bridport crash
- Published
A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on a stretch of a major road was the "purest person with a heart of gold", his family has said.
Jack Bray, 20, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter when it collided with a lorry and a Volvo V40 on the A35 in Bridport, Dorset, at 05:22 BST on 12 April.
Mr Bray, from Newton Abbott in Devon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, his family paid tribute to the "beloved son, brother, grandson and friend to many".
It said: "He was the most smiley, happy and purest person with a heart of gold.
"Our hearts are broken as he was taken far too soon and had so much more to give - he will be missed by so many."
The driver of the HGV, a woman aged in her 20s from Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, Dorset Police said.
The driver of the Volvo, a man aged in his 50s from Paignton in Devon, was uninjured in the collision.
Sgt Jay Griffin said officers were continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
He urged any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact the force.
