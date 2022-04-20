A30 at Kitt Hill in Sherborne will open 'soon' councillor says
A road closed for more than two months after a driver went into a wall on a busy arterial route will soon reopen, a councillor has said.
Traders have said the closure of the A30 at Kitt Hill in Sherborne, Dorset, since February has had a "massive" impact on their businesses.
Councillor Ray Bryan said there have been complications with the repairs and a reopening date has not yet been set.
But he said he was confident the right contractor was now in place.
Mr Bryan, who is Dorset Council's portfolio holder for highways, said the first contractor hit problems and found the work was "beyond his capabilities".
This resulted in a second structural engineer's report being ordered and a new contractor being appointed.
Mr Bryan said: "I have been to the site three times myself, I am confident we've got the right contractor in place and we can get the road open soon.
"We are doing everything we can to get this road open again as quickly as we can."
Dorset Council said it was still liaising with the home owner and private contractors.
It said: "As soon as the contractors have provided a robust timetable for the completion of the works, we will inform local residents.
"Until then, we would like to thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding."
