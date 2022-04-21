Man dies in water off Chesil Beach in Dorset
The body of a man has been recovered off a shingle beach.
Emergency services were called to Chesil Beach, near Abbotsbury in Dorset, at 10:50 BST on Monday, after reports of a sighting of a person unresponsive in the water.
The man, in his 40s and from the Dorchester area, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorset Police said.
The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin had been informed.
The coroner has also been notified, it added.
It comes after another man died following concerns about his welfare in the water off West Beach in West Bay on 11 April.
