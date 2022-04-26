Fire crews tackle blaze at Portesham car scrapyard
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a car scrapyard.
The fire, involving vehicles and metal, started off Bramdon Lane, Portesham in Dorset on Monday evening.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked overnight to bring the blaze under control.
Residents in the area were asked to keep their windows and doors closed as large plumes of smoke billowed from the site.
Our crews are making good progress to bring the fire in #Portesham under control. Eight fire engines, two water carriers, an environmental protection unit and two support units are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/tvstqqKOE3— Dorset&Wiltshire FRS (@DWFireRescue) April 25, 2022
