Fire crews tackle blaze at Portesham car scrapyard

DWFRS
Eight fire engines and two water carriers were sent to the scrapyard on Monday evening

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a car scrapyard.

The fire, involving vehicles and metal, started off Bramdon Lane, Portesham in Dorset on Monday evening.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked overnight to bring the blaze under control.

Residents in the area were asked to keep their windows and doors closed as large plumes of smoke billowed from the site.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics