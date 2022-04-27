Gaia Pope: Video tribute to teen played to inquest jury
- Published
A teenager who was found dead after a major coastal search has been described as a "force of nature" in a tribute video played to an inquest jury.
The body of 19-year-old Gaia Pope was discovered 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017.
She had died of hypothermia.
In a pen portrait video played to Dorset Coroner's Court, Miss Pope's family said she had been suffering with deteriorating mental health after being allegedly raped at 16 years old.
The video showed Miss Pope singing, spending time with loved ones and included voiceovers from her relatives describing her future plans to have a big family and work in health and social care.
Kim Pope, her mother, said: "With Gaia around, there was never a dull moment - or a quiet one.
"She had a joyful nature, a ready and radiant smile and filled our lives with song and laughter."
Her aunt, Talia Pope, added: "After she shared that she had been raped, Gaia's deteriorating physical and mental health changed her life.
"At times our girl would seem to disappear, lost in fear and self-doubt.
"But she fought bravely to return to us and her inner light always shone through the clouds."
The inquest in Bournemouth has previously been told that Miss Pope had been "anxious" before she went missing on 7 November due to the imminent release from prison of the man she alleged had raped her.
Her body was found in undergrowth near a clifftop path, between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, 11 days later.
Coroner Rachael Griffin said the 11-week inquest would examine the medical care provided to Miss Pope prior to her disappearance, the actions of Dorset Police following concerns for her welfare and the subsequent search and rescue operation.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.