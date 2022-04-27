Sherborne A30 closure: Kitt Hill and Cornhill to partially reopen
A major route that has been closed for 11 weeks is to partially reopen.
Traders previously said the closure of the A30 at Kitt Hill in Sherborne, Dorset, since 10 February had negatively impacted their businesses.
Dorset Council said scaffolding to repair a damaged wall at the site had been "scaled back" to allow one lane to be reopened "next week".
It added Cornhill, which shut at the same time, would also be reopened in one direction to aid traffic flows.
Temporary three-way traffic lights will be put in place at the site during the partial reopening.
However, a Dorset Council Highways spokesperson said: "During busy times there will be someone on site manually controlling the lights to help prevent excessive queuing.
"Work on repairing the damaged wall will proceed while the lane nearest the building remains closed, and we will continue to monitor the progress of the private contractors to ensure that the road is fully opened as soon as we can safely allow."
