Mary Anning: Lyme Regis fossil-hunter statue nears completion
A statue of fossil hunter Mary Anning which will stand close to cliffs where she made many of her discoveries is nearing completion.
The life-size bronze is set to stand on Long Entry, Lyme Regis, following a fundraising campaign started in 2018 led by schoolgirl Evie Swire.
More than £100,000 was raised by charity Mary Anning Rocks to pay for the statue.
It is set to be unveiled on 21 May by Professor Alice Roberts.
The date is the 223rd anniversary of the fossil hunter's birth.
SEvie Swire set about fundraising with her mother after realising Anning's hometown had no statue marking her achievements.
Born in 1799, Anning unearthed numerous never-before-seen specimens from the cliffs near her home, including a 5.2m (17ft) ichthyosaur when she was 12 years old.
Anning's discoveries are on show in museums around the world.
Her life story inspired the Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan-starring film Ammonite and Tracy Chevalier's novel Remarkable Creatures.
