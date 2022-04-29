Bournemouth flats fire: Residents return home after December blaze
Residents who had to leave their retirement flats after a fire four months ago have started moving back in.
More than 50 residents had to leave following the blaze at Bournemouth's Wellington Court on 16 December.
Twenty-five have been living in a nearby hotel, seven others were moved to a nursing home and 20 moved in with family or friends.
Management company FirstPort said residents from 16 apartments had now returned to their homes.
It said the remaining residents from apartments not damaged in the fire were also set to move back in.
Those from the most damaged flats remain in longer-term accommodation while work on their properties continues, it added.
Extensive repairs and electrical work have been carried out on the flats in Poole Road.
Firefighters rescued 21 of the residents from the fire which was not believed to be suspicious.
