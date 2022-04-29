Dead buzzard discovery: Police warn dogwalkers following bird poisonings
Police have advised dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead in a forest in case they are poisoned.
Dorset Police said a dead buzzard was found in the Ashmore area of Dorset, though its cause of death is yet to be determined.
The poisoning of three white-tailed eagles was also investigated by police earlier this year.
A police spokesperson said a new multi-agency investigation is expected to take place.
Posting on Facebook, they said: "It's not known at this stage how the bird died, but bearing in mind recent events I would urge dog walkers out enjoying our beautiful forests and woods to keep them on a lead.
"Poison can be indiscriminate and sometimes fatal."
People are asked to contact police on 101 if they find other dead animals in the area and to take a photograph, but not to touch them.
Dorset Police previously ended an investigation into a sea eagle death after tests on the carcass proved inconclusive.
Although high levels of the poison brodifacoum were detected in the bird, it was not possible to tell if they were due to a deliberate act, police said.
The decision was met with criticism from the RSPB, which called it "baffling" and "premature".
In a recent statement Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick said while he acknowledged the "differing opinions regarding the sea eagle investigation" the rural crime team had his "full and unwavering support".
He said the investigation had been "full and thorough" and not "politically impeded".
Dorset West MP Chris Loder had said police should not spend time and resources on such an investigation.
He added Dorset was "not the place for eagles to be reintroduced".
His comments were described as "sinister" by TV naturalist Chris Packham.
