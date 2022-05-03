David Haw: Manslaughter arrest as Poole Harbour search continues

Handout
Extensive searches are ongoing for David Haw, 24, in Poole Harbour

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man fell from a boat off the Dorset coast.

David Haw, 24, from Sussex, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour in the early hours of Monday.

Police divers, RNLI crews and coastguard teams are continuing to search the area for signs of Mr Haw.

A 19-year-old from the Southampton area has since been arrested and is being held in police custody.

A coastguard helicopter searches Poole Harbour after reports of a man falling overboard

Mr Haw is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Ch Insp Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police, said: "Our multi-agency search efforts are ongoing to locate David and there will continue to be a police presence in the harbour and surrounding areas.

"We are continuing to keep David's family updated with any developments and are doing all we can to support them at this difficult time."

RNLI Poole Lifeboat Station
Crews from RNLI Poole Lifeboat Station have been searching the area for Mr Haw

RNLI Poole Lifeboat Station said its lifeboat crew took a Kimmeridge Coastguard team across to Brownsea Island to search for Mr Haw on Monday.

Lifeboat volunteers also checked moored vessels, pontoons and expanded the search to other parts of the harbour.

Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been taking place over the bank holiday weekend, was abandoned following Mr Haw's disappearance.

The Poole Regatta at Parkstone Yacht Club was abandoned due to the ongoing search

