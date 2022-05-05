Dorset council gives booklet to Ukrainian refugees on life in UK
A booklet has been published for Ukrainian refugees aimed at helping them settle into the country once they arrive in the UK.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council's guide is available in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.
It has information about support payments, how to open a bank account, getting children into schools and registering with a doctor.
The council has also created an information pack for sponsors.
The 26-page welcome booklet for refugees also includes details of how people can report war crimes they may have witnessed before leaving Ukraine.
It includes information from all the council's partners, including Jobcentre Plus and Dorset-based community groups, such as the International Care Network and Dorset Race Equality Council.
'Among friends'
Councillor Karen Rampton, BCP Council's portfolio holder for people and homes, said: "We will ensure that the support our guests need will be made available to them and we hope this welcome guide will help them find their way around and access that support.
"Our local services will continue to support our new arrivals over the coming months as they settle in.
"We very much hope that while they may feel they arrive as strangers they are very much among friends."
She also thanked sponsors for their "act of generosity".
The council said Dorset residents who would like to sponsor Ukrainians, and who are not yet matched through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, should look at the information booklet for sponsors, if they have any questions.
The booklet will be delivered to the homes of sponsors, and will also be available in places such as train stations and Bournemouth Airport. It will also be made available online.
