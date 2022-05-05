Poole park rape: Man charged with attacking girl, 14
A man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a country park.
The girl was assaulted in woodland in Upton County Park in Poole, Dorset, mid-afternoon on 13 March 2021.
Ryan Scott, 19, from Folkestone in Kent, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court after being issued with a postal requisition.
He is due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 30 May.
