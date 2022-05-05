Couple get engaged on pitch after AFC Bournemouth promotion
A man who popped the question to his partner on the football pitch where Bournemouth had just won promotion back to the Premier League, also got the right result.
Luke Fletcher went down on one knee in the centre circle at the Vitality stadium and proposed to Kate Warren on Tuesday night as thousands of jubilant fans swarmed the pitch.
Ms Warren, 37, immediately said yes.
The couple, who have a nine-month-old baby, plan to marry next year.
Mr Fletcher told the BBC: "I bought the ring in January and have been waiting for the right time and place to propose.
"It was pure luck I got a ticket to this game, because the friend Katie normally goes with was on honeymoon. I just knew there would be potential for a pitch invasion.
"I was worried I wouldn't be able to get the box and ring in through security, I thought 'Oh God, what if they find it and say, what's that?' but luckily that didn't happen," the 40-year-old added.
After the final whistle in the game against Nottingham Forest was blown and the hoped-for pitch invasion materialised, the couple, who live in Poole, made it to the centre circle where Mr Fletcher proposed.
Ms Warren said: "I was totally shocked, completely surprised but I said yes straightaway. There was no hesitation. But he went to put the ring back in his pocket and I said, 'I think I'm meant to have that, give it to me!'."
Mr Fletcher, who was recently made redundant from his job as a warehouseman, managed to get one of the referees he knows at the ground to capture the moment and take some photos.
But the magic might be short-lived come next season as Mr Fletcher is a Southampton fan.
He said: "Katie goes to every game, she's a massive Cherries fan. I'm a football referee and if I'm not refereeing I'm watching Southampton as I'm a Saints fan, so there will be a bit of household rivalry."
