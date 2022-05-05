Gillingham factory fire breaks out after oven sets alight

Fire crews from multiple areas responded to the fire

A large fire has broken out a factory and blocked a road.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been at the site in Station Road, Gillingham, since about 07:40 GMT, after an industrial oven set alight.

The fire has blocked the road between High Street and Le Neubourg Way, leading to congestion in the area.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to "acrid smoke".

