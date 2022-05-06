Elections 2022: Why are there no elections in Dorset?
Local council elections have been taking place across the UK but not all councils held votes.
There are more than 300 local authorities in England, but elections were only held in 146 of them on Thursday.
These did not include BCP Council and Dorset Council, which are expected to have elections in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
This is because local elections in England are often staggered.
The two unitary authorities in Dorset were formed in 2019 after nine previous councils were merged in a bid to save money.
Councils can decide to opt to elect all councillors every four years or to elect half of their councillors every two years or a third of councillors every three years.
BCP Council will hold full elections every four years from next year.
Dorset Council will also eventually hold elections every four years but the first two will be every five years, starting in 2024.
