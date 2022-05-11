Dorset Council sorry for 'snotty green' harbour colour scheme
A council has admitted making a mistake over a new footway colour scheme, described variously by residents as a "snotty colour green" and "hideous".
The resurfaced path on Custom House Quay, Weymouth, even drew the attention of the BBC's Have I Got News For You, where it was compared to mushy peas.
Dorset Council apologised and said it would correct the walkway's surface.
The council's head of highways said he was "bitterly disappointed" by the mistake.
Ray Bryan added: "Unfortunately when we set the shade of paint there was an error made on the coding sent to the supplier.
"This is our mistake. We've apologised for it."
When the green colour was unveiled in April, the council initially said it was the permanent colour. It then said it was only a base colour, before admitting "human error played a part in a mix up".
The surface will be changed to "more of a sandy colour and in keeping with the surroundings" by the end of May.
Mr Bryan told the BBC: "We've done a full investigation to make sure we get all the facts right which is why we have different stories coming out.
"But we now have the full story, which is why yesterday we apologised, because it turns out it's our mistake, and we will deal with it."
Major work to resurface and improve the harbour route began in October.
It is being funded by the Department for Transport through a grant of £438,000, with £59,000 going towards the painting and imprinting.
"I feel confident we'll be able to redo the work within the current budget," Mr Bryan said.
The debacle was immortalised on the latest edition of the extended version of the Have I Got News For You panel show, on this occasion presented by Richard Ayoade.
The episode quoted Dorset councillor Louie O'Leary, who described the walkway as "Shrek Green".
Discussing the somewhat parochial item on the show, Ayoade joked to an unimpressed Paul Merton: "I said in the meeting earlier, this news needs to go up top."
