Bournemouth Pier rape: Man charged with attack on boy
- Published
A man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old boy in a pier's public toilets.
The boy was in the toilets at Bournemouth Pier, off Pier Approach, when he was assaulted on Saturday at about 08:30 BST.
The man, 51, from Bournemouth, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with rape.
Dorset Police said specially-trained officers were continuing to provide support to the boy and his family.
The force said there would be an increased police presence along the seafront through the spring and summer.
Members of the public with concerns or in need of help are being urged to approach officers, council staff and RNLI lifeguards and staff with any concerns.
