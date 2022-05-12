Family of man missing in Poole Harbour launch fundraiser
- Published
The family of a man who "tragically died at sea" is raising funds for one of the organisations who tried to find him.
There is still no sign of David Haw, from Sussex, who disappeared in Poole Harbour on 2 May, despite an extensive search by maritime agencies.
His family has set up an online fundraising page for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The RNLI is no longer taking part in the search for the 24-year-old.
Speaking via the online donation page, Mr Haw's mother Gill said: "David was part of the sailing community, he spent many hours on the water. He tragically died at sea.
"This donation will help provide much needed funds for the RNLI to continue their work in saving lives at sea."
A spokesman for the RNLI said: "Our thoughts are with David's family at this difficult time, and we are extremely grateful to Gill for her decision to raise funds for the RNLI.
"Every donation we receive enables us to continue our search and rescue work.
"We are conscious that many of our supporters donate to and fundraise for us because of their personal involvement in an incident where the RNLI has responded and we are so appreciative of their kindness."
The multi-agency search effort to find Mr Haw spanned a large part of the Dorset coast, focussing around Poole harbour and the surrounding areas, checking moored vessels and pontoons.
Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been taking place over the bank holiday weekend, was abandoned following Mr Haw's disappearance.
A 19-year-old man from the Southampton area was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has since been released from custody.
Dorset Police, which has been coordinating the search, said it could not comment on what Mr Haw's mother had said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and he remains missing at this time," a spokesman said.
