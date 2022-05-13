Poole Museum redevelopments costs spiral by £1.4m
The costs of redeveloping a museum have increased by almost 20%, a council report has revealed.
BCP Council said transforming Poole Museum in Dorset was originally set at £7.7m but it faced increased costs because of the Covid pandemic and the UK's departure from the EU.
It is hoped grants and further council borrowing will make up the shortfall.
The project includes conservation work to the Grade I listed building on Poole Quay, a learning hub and new galleries.
The plans to create a "world-class cultural centre" were unveiled last year.
A council report said it had so far secured £4.4m in grants, along with the council contributions and loan guarantees, but there remained a "funding gap of £1.4m", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Costs have increased across the scheme as a result of a number of factors, but these include scope increase and national pressures on construction projects as a result of Covid and Brexit," it added.
Labour shortages and new post-Brexit trading arrangements disrupting supply chains have been blamed for increased costs for the construction industry nationally.
BCP's cabinet is expected to back a request to guarantee the funding shortfall - including an additional £230,000 grant from Historic England and £500,000 as a levy from developers.
Part of the museum project, improvements to the outside area between Oakley's Mill and Scaplen's Court, was fully funded by Heritage England and Poole Bid, and has now been completed.
The report said there had already been an increase in visitor numbers, better use of the cafe and more revenue from weddings and other events.
It warned costs could continue to rise from the current estimates and may require additional capital funding in order to complete the project.
