Gaia Pope: Father criticises police response to daughter going missing
Gaia Pope's father has said "needless suffering" could have been avoided if police had listened to her family after his daughter went missing.
Richard Sutherland said the 19-year-old could have been found earlier had officers listened to family members.
Miss Pope was reported missing on 7 November 2017. Her body was found near her home in Swanage 11 days later.
Mr Sutherland told her inquest Dorset Police was advised to search the area where her body was found.
It comes after the teenager's aunt, Talia Pope, told the inquest police "failed to listen or prioritise" her concerns about her niece.
Miss Pope's body was found in undergrowth near a clifftop path, between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, on 18 November. She died of hypothermia.
Dorset Coroner's Court heard how her parents, sisters, cousin and aunt told the force to search this area of coastline - where she was known to go.
Mr Sutherland told the inquest "many days of needless suffering for the family might have been avoided".
He said: "All her close family independently told police officers early in the search that if Gaia had gone missing on her own and in a distressed state one of the most probable routes, destinations, was Priest's Way leading to Dancing Ledge.
"I believe a more intensive effort along that route and destination could well have discovered her earlier, whether still alive or not."
'Failure of intelligence'
Mr Sutherland said the family also learned the officer who initially handled calls about Miss Pope's disappearance went home without fully logging or handing the case over to colleagues in the correct manner.
"It is reasonable to suggest there was a failure of intelligence gathering by the police," he added.
The inquest was previously told Gaia Pope had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had been "anxious" before she went missing, due to the imminent release from prison of a man she said had raped her.
At the time of her disappearance the teenager, who suffered from severe epilepsy, had also reported to police she had received indecent images from a different man via Facebook.
A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, and members of the public.
During his statement, Mr Sutherland thanked those who had helped in the search for his daughter.
He added: "Clearly nothing here can fill a hole that she leaves in our lives, but if we see the old cliché lessons learned is not just a platitude to be forgotten, that may go some way to honouring Gaia."
