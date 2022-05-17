New Bournemouth aviary opens after 20-year wait
A new aviary is opening in a seaside resort, 20 years after first being proposed.
The Cooper-Thompson Rescue Aviary, on Pines Walk in Bournemouth Gardens, will house about 200 tropical birds, replacing an old aviary that had been there since the 1980s.
An aviary has existed at the site for more than 90 years and is run by volunteers, and funded by donations.
An opening ceremony will take place between 10:00 and 11:00 BST.
The old aviary closed in September and the birds, which include zebra finch, love birds, cockatiels and parrots, had been rehomed during that time by the volunteers in their homes and in small aviaries in their gardens.
The birds are all either rescued or have been born at the aviary, which is free to visit.
The new dome-shaped aviary has been described as a "landmark structure" by BCP Council, that will create more flight space for the birds and provide visitors with a "360-degree viewing experience".
Councillor Mark Anderson, portfolio holder for environment and place at BCP Council, said: "This new aviary was very much needed, and I'm delighted that it provides more space for these precious tropical birds.
"They have been a much-loved feature in Bournemouth since the 1930s and I know a lot of residents and visitors to Bournemouth are looking forward to seeing them once again."
Derek Heritage, from Bournemouth Aviary, said: "It was over 20 years ago that plans were made to remove the old aviary for good.
"This aviary will be enjoyed by locals and visitors for many years to come as a much-loved, free attraction for our town."
The new aviary was funded by public donations of £266,225, with an additional £150,000 from Community Infrastructure Levy funds from both the Parks Foundation and BCP Council.
