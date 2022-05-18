Wareham Forest fire: Smouldering BBQs still being discarded
- Published
Smouldering barbeques and campfires are being found in a forest devastated by a large-scale blaze two years ago, Forestry England has said.
A fire in Wareham Forest in May 2020, thought to have been started by a disposable barbeque, burned for more than two weeks.
Forestry England warned people not to risk lighting barbeques or campfires in forests and on heathland.
It added Wareham Forest would still "take a decade" to recover.
The fire at Wareham Forest broke out on 18 May 2020 and destroyed about 550 acres (220 hectares) - an area the size of 350 football pitches - killing wildlife, destroying trees and leaving a scorched landscape.
One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.
In the run up to the second anniversary of the fire, Forestry England said its rangers had reported an increase in discarded disposable BBQs and campfires, including some still smouldering.
Mark Warn, wildlife ranger for Forestry England in Dorset, said: "Wareham Forest is still visibly scarred by the huge wildfire that engulfed it two years ago and it will take many years to fully recover.
"Despite this clear example of the damage fire can cause, we are still finding discarded BBQs and campfires.
Disposable BBQs and fires of any kind are banned on land managed by Forestry England. There is also a ban on using BBQs and fires in Dorset Council country parks.
Emergency services have attended several major heathland fires recently including one at Canford Heath on 23 April where a fire destroyed a large area.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.