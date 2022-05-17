Portland Port submits plans for new deep-water berth
A new deep water berth would allow larger ships to dock on the Dorset coast, under plans submitted.
Portland Port proposes a new berth up to 250m (820ft) in length to replace the existing "ageing and deteriorating structure".
The port said it was needed to cope with the ever-increasing size of modern vessels, especially cruise liners.
Its planning application to Dorset Council warned some of the work could involve high levels of noise.
The plans would see the replacement of the existing deep water berth, which was built in 1978, creating a new one as part of the Coaling Pier Island development, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Existing concrete structures would be demolished and 180 new steel piles hammered into place.
"In recent years, the berth has been called upon to serve an increasing number of ever larger vessels, including large cruise liners, bulk carriers and RFA Bay and Tide Class vessels," said the port authority, in a statement to Dorset Council.
"The ageing and deteriorating structure is now judged by Portland Port Ltd to have reached the end of its useful life, as presently configured."
It added "significant noise exposure" was expected and would be limited to two hours a day.
If approved, the construction work would start in October - at the end of the cruise season, with the new shore side facilities expected to be operational by December 2023.
