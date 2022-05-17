Driver stopped in Bournemouth while watching football on phone
A driver who was watching a football match on his phone at the wheel of his car has been pulled over by police.
Dorset Police said the male motorist was spotted driving slowly and drifting across lanes on the A338 in Bournemouth at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
Officers noticed a mobile phone on the windscreen playing a football match.
He was given a fixed penalty notice and reported for driving without due care and attention. Police posted on social media that he had "scored an own goal".
