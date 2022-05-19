New Bournemouth cycling symbols criticism 'unjustified'
- Published
Criticisms of new cycling symbols painted in the middle of lanes on a busy main road have been described as "unjustified".
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council added the markings after resurfacing the A35 in Boscombe.
It said at "pinch points" the markings would let motorists know cyclists could also be using the carriageways.
But some motorists said they were confusing and made it unclear who is allowed to use the road.
Adam Williams, 45, has cycled in the area for 25 years and said the old bike lanes were often blocked by parked cars.
He said: "The old cycle lanes didn't serve any purpose and were frequently driven over or parked on."
Mr Williams added that the signage might be a "bit ambiguous", but that it "makes you think bikes might be in that position".
However, Annie Christopher, 73, who lives nearby, said: "I found it confusing to be honest. Did the cycling symbol mean it was just for cyclists?
"The automatic assumption is it's not for cars. Surely it should have a car and a cycle on if it's for both."
Pieter Prince, who lives in nearby Springbourne, said: "Most people on bicycles go at about 10 to 14mph.
"To take a more prominent position on the road means that the 30mph limit for cars will no doubt be reduced to 10 to 14 miles an hour. That's how practical that new idea is."
But Mr Williams said: "That criticism is unjustified. They've improved the road and it is definitely clear.
"I've seen more people cycling along there now but the problem of people parking along it hasn't changed."
In a statement BCP council said: "At pinch points along the road, we have added painted signs on the centre of the carriageway to alert motorists that cyclists are likely to be using the main carriageway at these points."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.