Bournemouth touch rugby team in 34-hour beach match record bid
- Published
A group of touch rugby players have claimed a world record after playing on a beach for more than 30 hours.
Twenty two members of the Sandbaggers rugby club played non-stop at Branksome Dene Chine in Bournemouth.
They took on the challenge to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities after one of their members was diagnosed with the condition.
Organiser Tom Wallace said it was a "phenomenal achievement". They have so far raised more than £70,000.
More than 140 volunteers were involved in the record bid, including a team of physios to help the players in the two 11-a-side teams cope with the demands of running and playing on sand.
They stopped playing on Saturday evening, after clocking up 34 hours.
Thanks for the support @jiffyrugby - Welsh Rugby Legend! Some side stepping here reminiscent of you at your peak! 😉Posted by Sandbaggers Beach Rugby World Record on Saturday, May 21, 2022
During the match, they received video messages of encouragement from sports stars including Welsh rugby legends Jonathan Davies and Shane Williams, Olympic sailor Iain Percy and Newcastle footballer Callum Wilson.
Player Ali Knott said: "Our bodies are feeling rather broken after running around on the sand for 34 hours. We certainly couldn't have achieved the world record without the support of all the people who helped us run the event.
"Ultimately we have been delighted to raise awareness of this devastating disease - it is that sense of achievement that we are reflecting on that will provide the greatest legacy," he added.
The challenge came about after player Andrew Vaughton, was diagnosed with MND in 2021.
"MND turned my whole world and that of my family upside down," he said.
"The Sandbaggers gave me a space to feel normal, help me navigate through some very dark times and finally find my old self again."
The match details are due to be ratified by Guinness before being officially declared a world record.
The previous record for the longest touch rugby match was held by Hoylake Rugby Club in the Wirral in 2021.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.