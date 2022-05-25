Poole murder inquiry dropped over man's death
The death of a man whose body was found at a house is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The man, aged in his 60s, was found in the home in Bowden Road, Poole, on Sunday just before 21:30 BST.
A 39-year-old man from Poole, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released without charge.
Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
