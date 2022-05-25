American bulldog puppies stolen in Bournemouth as owner slept
- Published
Nine American bulldog puppies have been stolen from their home while their owner slept upstairs.
Dorset Police said the victim was woken by "male voices" but by the time they got downstairs the raiders had fled.
The puppies, which can be worth thousands of pounds each, were grabbed from the home in the Charminster Road area of Bournemouth early on Tuesday.
Officers want to talk to anyone with CCTV footage from the area at the time of the burglary at about 04:20 BST.
The force is also urging people to come forward if they see the puppies advertised for sale.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.