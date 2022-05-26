Platinum Jubilee: Tribute to Queen carved in sand in Weymouth
A platinum jubilee tribute to the Queen has been carved in sand at a visitor attraction.
A depiction of the Queen on a commemorative 50p coin was created by David Hicks, co-founder of the annual SandWorld festival in Weymouth, Dorset.
The artwork, with the image of the monarch on horseback from the 1977 Silver jubilee Trooping the Colour, took 10 days to complete.
The festival said thanked the Queen for her "service and dedication".
Mr Hicks previously created a sculpture of the royal crest for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
The festival said: "The shape of the 50p coin is unique and the amount of lettering and detail has required a great deal of patience.
"We hope the Queen would approve."
The sculpture, made entirely of sand and water, is among the artworks on show at Lodmoor Country Park.
Also on show is a sculpture created as a peace message following the war in Ukraine.
