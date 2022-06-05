Cyclist hurt when attacked by armed youths in Weymouth.
- Published
A group of teenage boys armed with an axe attacked a male cyclist leaving him with injuries to his head, arm and leg.
The incident happened on the Rodwell Trail in Weymouth, Dorset between 21:50 and 22:05 BST on Saturday, police said.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was cycling behind the Weymouth Outdoor Centre when he was attacked by four teenagers.
Two of the boys were armed. The cyclist was taken to hospital.
One of the boys had an axe while another had a knife.
The cyclist's baseball cap and rucksack containing a bike lock were stolen, police said.
Det Sgt Gareth Jones, of Weymouth CID, said it was an unprovoked, nasty attack.
"We are determined to find those responsible and are conducting a number of enquiries.
"I am urging anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information about the offenders to contact us as soon as possible."
The youths are described as white, aged between 14 and 18 years old, and wore dark clothing.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.