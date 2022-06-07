Falklands War: Service marks 40th anniversary of first combat death
- Published
The first British serviceman to be killed in combat during the Falklands War has been remembered by islanders and his family 40 years on.
Fighter pilot Lt Nick Taylor was 32 when he was shot down over the Goose Green airfield on 4 May 1982.
Residents on the Falkland Islands hold an annual service for Lt Taylor, who lived in Ryme Intrinseca, Dorset, and this year were joined by his family.
His brother Tony Taylor said he was moved by the islanders' tributes.
"There was a concern in my mind that he'd be down there on his own and forgotten - and that's never been the case," he told the BBC.
"What I find particularly touching is [the islanders] all talk about Nick as if they knew him, which clearly they never did - but you wouldn't know that."
Eric Goss, who organises the annual memorial, was being held prisoner by Argentinian forces at a community hall when he saw Lt Taylor's Harrier jet being hit by anti-aircraft fire.
"It dived straight into the ground and then bounced through a wire fence... and then you think 'he's the son of someone'." he said.
"Paying our respects for the sacrifice they made for our salvation - it's the least we can do."
Phyl Rendell, chair of the 40th anniversary committee, added: "All islanders will never forget the sacrifice paid by so many people - 255 plus three civilians - for our freedom, for our right to self-determination."
The Falklands War started after Argentina, which claimed sovereignty over the British overseas territory and knows them as Malvinas, invaded.
It resulted in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sending a military task force to recapture the islands.
The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with an Argentine surrender on 14 June.
