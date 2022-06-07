Cancer patient 'devastated' by Wizz Air flight cancellation
- Published
A cancer patient has said he has missed an opportunity to "create memories" after his holiday flight was cancelled at the last minute.
Paul Payne, from Bournemouth, has stage four bowel cancer and had scheduled a break in Sicily with his wife Mandy between hospital appointments.
The couple said they were "devastated" after being turned away from the departure gate at Gatwick Airport.
Wizz Air blamed industry-wide staff shortages for delays and cancellations.
The couple booked the five-day break through an agency and were advised to arrive at Gatwick on Monday three hours before their flight after checking-in online.
Mrs Payne said they passed through check-in and security with no mention of any problems.
"We went to the gate because we hadn't been called and were worried," she added.
"A Gatwick employee had to tell us and a roomful of people that our flight was cancelled and we would go and pick up our bags - that was pretty devastating for us."
Mr Payne said: "As I'm being treated for cancer at the moment, we have a limited timeframe to go away on holiday - the logistics can be quite difficult.
"For us to miss this holiday, I don't know when we can fit it in again.
"For me it's important to have these breaks, they are the things that create more memories to take forward and gives us something to hang on to."
The Paynes were among thousands of holidaymakers who have recently seen their plans disrupted by flight cancellations and delays at airports.
Airline bosses have blamed a shortage of staff following Brexit.
In a statement, Wizz Air said: "...there is a widespread shortage in staff, in particular within air traffic control, ground operations and baggage handling, security and across airports."
