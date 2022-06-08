Wiggle's licence in Bournemouth renewed despite councillors' concerns
- Published
A strip club's licence has been renewed for another year despite a councillor complaining she had been harassed by punters as she walked past.
Police and the local council had no objection to Wiggle, which has been operating in Bournemouth since 2006, staying open.
But two councillors objected and said they felt there was "no place" in the area for "sex establishments".
BCP Council's licensing sub-committee approved the renewal on Tuesday.
'Harmful sexist culture'
Independent councillor Lisa Northover said she had been harassed by men who had been to the venue.
"I've had this happen to me so I know it happens. It's not a moral objection," she added.
"I don't want to be spoken to like that by people who have just spent a couple of hundred pounds in Wiggle getting het up."
Councillor Beverley Dunlop, a Conservative, said she objected to the renewal of Wiggle's licence "in the strongest terms".
In written comments to the sub-committee for a meeting on 26 May, she said venues "which profit from sexual exploitation and promote a harmful sexist culture are not compatible with being a world-class destination".
But Wiggle owner Jaspal Ojla said his business had "always abided by conditions and intended to in the future".
