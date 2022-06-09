Poole rape: Police release CCTV image of man
Detectives investigating the a rape of a woman have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.
Dorset Police said the woman, aged in her 20s, met her attacker in Poole town centre, Dorset, on 6 May at about 22:30 BST.
He then drove her to a car park in Newfoundland Drive, near Baiter Park, and attacked her.
The force has urged anyone who can identify the man captured on CCTV to come forward.
