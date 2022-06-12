Poole: Pedestrian struck by bus dies in hospital
A pedestrian who was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a bus has died.
The man, in his 40s, was hit by the single decker vehicle on Turlin Road in Poole at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
Dorset Police said he was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, but he died the next day.
Police have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.
