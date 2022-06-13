Poole attempted child abduction: Mother fights off two men
- Published
A mother was able to fight off two men who attempted to abduct her four-month-old baby, police say.
Two men approached the mother from their white van, while she was walking her baby in a pushchair in Evering Avenue, Poole, on Friday at 15:00 BST.
They then grabbed the pushchair and attempted to remove the baby but the mother kicked out at one of the men and they ran away. The baby was unharmed.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV images.
One of the men is described as white, aged in his 30s, with short dark brown hair and about 6ft 2in tall. He was wearing a black vest, trousers and trainers and had a tattoo on his right hand.
'Very distressing'
The second man is also described as white, 6ft 2in tall, with short stubble and wearing black clothing, with a thin silver chain around his neck.
Det Insp Katie Starkie said: "This was understandably a very distressing incident for the mother involved and we have launched a full investigation.
"At the moment the motive for these men's actions remains unclear and we are doing all we can to identify them. Our inquiries include house-to-house, a review of CCTV footage in the area and forensic work."
She added there would be an increased police presence in the area while investigations were ongoing.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.