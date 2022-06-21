Dorset Police HQ build set to downgrade its 'green' rating
An environment rating for a new police headquarters building is set to be downgraded.
Dorset Police's 60-year-old headquarters building at Winfrith is being knocked down this summer and replaced with a three-story complex.
It had hoped to achieve a BREEAM - a mark of sustainability for buildings - of "excellent" but will now aim for "very good".
The change is due to the operational nature of the building, time and money.
The application to vary its planning consent, approved by Dorset Council in March, also states "site constraints" as a factor for the adjustment.
BREEAM ratings range from pass, good, very good, excellent to outstanding - developments are rated and certified with a series of stars.
A report to Dorset Council said that even by increasing building costs by 15% the force might still not achieve the higher excellent grade, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The cost of the building has, to date, not been revealed by the force.
A joint letter to the council from chief constable Scott Chilton and Police and Crime Commissioner, David Sidwick, said: "We did strive to target 'excellent' but recognised that we would be unlikely to achieve this due to various factors that were largely out of our control."
The change submitted states the building is still expected to achieve "high levels of performance in relation to sustainability criteria".
It will have an all-electric design with low carbon and renewable energy sources as well as electric car charging points.
The force is also promising to achieve a significant reduction in water use.
In February, Wool Parish Council raised concerns about the building's planned shiny outer surface amid fears birds could fly into it.
The force has since said the building would not be as reflective as suggested by its original computer-enhanced drawings.
Comments on the amended application can be submitted until 16 July.
