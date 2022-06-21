Weymouth: Arrested man to face no further action over death

The man's body was found at a property in Portmore Gardens in Weymouth

A man previously arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the sudden death of another man will face no further police action.

An ambulance crew found the dead man, in his 50s, at a property in Portmore Gardens, Weymouth, on 11 October.

Police said a detailed investigation, which included a forensic post-mortem examination and toxicology tests, showed the death was not suspicious.

The arrested man, who is local and in his 20s, will face no further action.

