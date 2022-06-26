Dorset contest sees competitors eat stinging nettles
Competitive eaters have chewed through stalks of stinging nettles as part of an annual rural contest.
Spectators flocked to watch the World Nettle Eating Contest at Dorset Nectar Cider Farm near Bridport on Saturday.
Entrants were tasked with consuming as many 2ft (0.6m) stalks of the prickly plants as they could in 30 minutes.
Women's winner Lindie Rogers managed to eat 42ft (12.8m), while the men's winner, known only by his first name Niall, managed 54ft (16.4m).
Organiser Ryan Strong said the "nettle king and queen" were each presented with a large cup for their efforts.
"It's one of those quintessentially Dorset events like the Dorset Knob-throwing that we must keep going," he said.
Mr Strong said a "great crowd" watched the competition, which is understood to have first been held in 1996 after two farmers had an argument about who had the longest nettles.
"There are few people who who would eat nettles on purpose - it's not something I put in my salads," Mr Strong continued.
"But one of the tricks is to just get it past your lips - once its past your lips it doesn't sting as much."
The contest had previously been held at The Bottle Inn in Marshwood - but it was relocated following the pub's closure.
