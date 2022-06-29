Sherborne: Man and woman in 70s found dead in home
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after a man and a woman - both aged in their 70s - were found dead at a house.
Emergency services were called to the home in Gifle View, Thornford, near Sherborne, Dorset on Tuesday shortly after 06:00 BST.
Dorset Police said the family of the man had been informed, but inquiries were still ongoing to find the woman's next of kin.
The man and the woman were known to each other, the force said.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, of the force's Major Crime Investigation Team said: "This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the family of the man.
"At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and inquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police."
A cordon is in place at the property while forensics teams complete examinations and local officers are in the area carrying out inquiries.
