Wimborne rape: Arrest after woman attacked near pub
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after leaving a pub.
Police said the woman, aged in her 50s, was attacked in Poole Road, Wimborne after leaving the Cricketers Arms on Park Lane at 23:30 BST on Saturday.
Dorset Police said she was found with injuries near the Coach and Horses pub in Poole Road about 15 minutes later.
The arrested man, aged 32 from Poole, had been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
The force is appealing for a man driving a flatbed lorry carrying vehicles who stopped and spoke to the woman and a group of six women who were walking along Poole Road to come forward.
Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage is also urged to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.