Poole pedestrian dies after collision with car
- Published
An elderly pedestrian has been killed after a collision with a car in Poole.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 09:45 BST on Friday.
The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was walking along the junction of Heckford Road and Wimborne Road. He was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira.
He was taken to Poole Hospital with serious injuries and died on Monday.
Sgt Richard Stroud said: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died at this very difficult time."
He has urged anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.