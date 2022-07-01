Bournemouth and Poole raids: Modern slavery and rape arrests
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including modern slavery, money laundering and rape after raids in two seaside towns.
More than 100 officers stormed 10 addresses in Bournemouth and Poole on Wednesday following local "intelligence".
The Dorset force said it was able to safeguard nine vulnerable people during the operation.
A large amount of money was also seized.
Those arrested were:
- A 48-year-old man, from Poole, on suspicion of modern slavery and money laundering
- A 59-year-old man, from Bournemouth, on suspicion of modern slavery, money laundering and sexual assault
- A 50-year-old man, from Bournemouth, on suspicion of modern slavery, money laundering, rape and sexual assault
- A 29-year-old man, from Bournemouth, on suspicion of modern slavery, money laundering, rape and affray
- A 42-year-old man, from Bournemouth, on suspicion of rape
The force urged people with any suspicions about modern slavery or human trafficking to report it or contact Crimestoppers.
