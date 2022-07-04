Tributes paid to Sherborne couple while police investigate
Tributes have been paid to the couple found dead in their home as police continue to investigate the circumstances around their deaths.
The bodies of Ted and Lyn Morris were found at a house in Thornford, near Sherborne, Dorset on Tuesday shortly after 06:00 BST.
Dorset Police said the couple were both aged in their 70s but have released no further information.
Long-standing friend Adrian Neal said they were "perfect neighbours".
'Caring, generous people'
Mr Neale, an electrician who lived opposite the couple for 15 years, said Mr Morris used to be a butcher and occasionally "would come out with a pack of sausages or some lamb".
"They were lovely, caring, generous people, the perfect neighbours" he said.
"They were wonderful to our kids, always gave them Christmas presents," he added.
He said the couple had lived in the north Dorset village since about 1995 and knew everyone living in the cul-de-sac.
"Never had a bad word to say about anyone. Ted was very black and white, but never got angry, never flared up.
"Lyn was a keen photographer, she was active in the community," Mr Neale said.
"I turned up to do some work on a house in the close on Tuesday and there were all these police cars, it was like something out of a soap opera," he added.
