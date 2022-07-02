Man in life-threatening condition after Bournemouth attack
A man is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries after he was assaulted and knocked unconscious.
Dorset Police said the 67-year-old was attacked by a man in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, on Thursday at 21:52 BST.
His attacker also assaulted another man, leaving him with cuts and bruising, and pushed a woman to the ground when she tried to intervene.
The man then stole an electric scooter and made off towards the Pokesdown area.
No arrests have yet been made. The suspect is described as white, of large build, with short dark hair, and was wearing a grey tracksuit.
Det Insp Shaun Inkpen said: "We are making a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which has left a man with very serious head injuries.
"I am particularly keen to speak to the woman who tried to intervene, to establish whether she sustained any injuries, and the man who had the electric scooter taken from him."
