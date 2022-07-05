Hysterectomy no deterrent to Dorset women's cross-Channel swim
Two women who recently had major surgery are gearing up to swim across the English Channel.
Harriet Green and Natalie Perrett, from Dorset, had hysterectomies in February.
They are due to make the 21-mile (34km) crossing next July, with friends Ruth Chapman and Billie Enticknap.
The four friends have just taken part in a non-stop 24-hour relay swim at Clevedon Marine Lake in Somerset as part of their training and preparation.
Ms Green said the idea for swimming the Channel "happened a bit organically".
"We're all very enthusiastic, it came from a throwaway comment really, but has been driven by my desire to do a solo swim before I'm 55," she added.
"It'll be a good practice run."
The 46-year-old swimming teacher, from Sherborne, said the women were "lucky to get a slot" for next July.
"There are two organisations which allow cross-Channel swims - they have a limit on the number of boats which are licenced, the tides and the months when it's warm enough to swim," she said.
None of the women have swum the Channel before but their preparations began on Saturday and Sunday with the 24-hour relay.
The Level Water charity event raised money for disabled children and the women raised £500, Ms Green said.
"None of us slept, I'm so tired but I'm buzzing," she added.
The women completed 118 laps of the lake, swimming 32 miles (52km) in the process.
Ms Green said the weekend provided a "good insight" into how the women would work as a team.
"It's been very emotional too because Natalie and I had hysterectomies in February, so it's been a massive physical journey, we've both come a long, long way," she added.
Ms Perrett, from Hazelbury Bryan, said she was "terrified of sea swimming" up until a couple of years ago.
"I've only found my rhythm since my hysterectomy," she added.
"Women can go through any surgery and come through the other side stronger, I truly believe that."
The 35-year-old suffered birth trauma nine years ago and had to have surgery when her baby was 18 weeks old.
"Swimming helps me, I wouldn't be doing this if I hadn't gone through that trauma," she added.
The women now intend to work on their speed and stroke efficiency in pool sessions, with further practice in Weymouth Harbour.
Their window for crossing the English Channel is between 19 and 22 July 2023.
